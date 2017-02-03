Joe Ellis on the changing face of the AFC West map

"Their situation is somewhat tenuous," said Broncos President/CEO Joe Ellis. "If their move is approved, they're going to try to play their games in Oakland for a couple of years."

And if that happens, the question for the Raiders would be clear: How would they avoid a recurrence of the attendance woes that beset the Houston Oilers in 1996 after they announced their relocation to Tennessee?

"That will be a question for discussion when the stadium and finance committees discuss the relocation of those teams and the recommendation they'll put forth to the membership. I feel fortunate to be a part of those meetings," said Ellis, whom the league named to the stadium committee last summer.

The Oilers' Astrodome crowds in 1996 were so meager that they accelerated the timetable for their relocation, playing their 1997 games in Memphis and their 1998 games in Nashville on the campus of Vanderbilt University before moving to their current home in 1999. The Oilers had a home-field disadvantage, going 6-2 on the road and 2-6 at home in 1996. The 1996 Oilers' 6-2 road record remains the best in league history for a team that finished .500 or worse.

"I'll be interested to see how the Raiders view what you are talking about, which is whether the Raiders can sustain a level of enthusiasm in Oakland while having announced a move to Las Vegas," Ellis said when the subject of the 1996 Oilers arose in an interview Thursday. "That's a legitimate question, because I think it's still subject to some private discussions that owners will have. I'm interested to have it vetted and hear their feelings about it."