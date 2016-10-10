Joe DeCamillis to guide Broncos while Gary Kubiak recuperates

"We're really kind of leaving that up to the doctors," Elway said. "The process for Gary is to worry about Gary this week, so he's got some different appointments set up, and we want to make sure that Gary takes care of himself."

And because doctors advised Kubiak to take the week to recuperate and focus on his health, coaching would not have been an option even if this week's game had a normal Sunday kickoff instead of the Thursday night one at Qualcomm Stadium.

"He's going to take this week and take care of some of those issues, and find out if there are some different triggers, or what-not," Elway said. "But when it comes down to Gary's health, everybody's excited about what the prognosis is."

In the meantime, DeCamillis will guide the Broncos for Thursday night's game at San Diego. Elway cited DeCamillis' work in game-management situations with Kubiak and analytics guru Mitch Tanney as a reason why he will be the interim coach, calling it the "least disruptive" alternative.

"Everybody on the staff could have taken it (the interim job); that's how good we feel about our staff," Elway said.

But game management was the "biggest part" of the decision to give DeCamillis the reins, Elway noted.

"We're in constant communication with 'Kub' on timeouts, whether to go for it on fourth-and-1, those type of things. Just a lot of the way the game goes," DeCamillis said. "People say, 'Well, special teams is the only thing you do,' [but] it's not really, because you have to watch the offense and the defense the whole time. I think having the communication with 'Kub' is very helpful in that respect."