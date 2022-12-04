Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton active for Broncos' matchup with Ravens

BALTIMORE — The Broncos are set to feature their top two wide receivers for the first extended period of time since Week 8.

Both Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy are active for Sunday's game against the Ravens, and the two players will take the field together for the first time in weeks. Jeudy suffered an ankle injury on the first offensive snap of Denver's Week 10 loss to the Titans. The two players have not played a full game together since the Broncos' Week 8 win over the Jaguars.