Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton active for Broncos' matchup with Ravens

Dec 04, 2022 at 09:30 AM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

BALTIMORE — The Broncos are set to feature their top two wide receivers for the first extended period of time since Week 8.

Both Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy are active for Sunday's game against the Ravens, and the two players will take the field together for the first time in weeks. Jeudy suffered an ankle injury on the first offensive snap of Denver's Week 10 loss to the Titans. The two players have not played a full game together since the Broncos' Week 8 win over the Jaguars.

Jeudy leads with the Broncos in touchdown receptions and ranks second in receiving yards and receptions.

Sutton and Jeudy were listed as questionable ahead of the game.

Denver previously downgraded cornerback K'Waun Williams to out for the game.

For a complete look at the Broncos' inactives, see below.

