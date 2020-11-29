Jerry Jeudy active for #NOvsDEN

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is active for Sunday's game against the Saints after being listed as questionable on the team's final injury report.

Jeudy battled an ankle/Achilles injury during the week and did not practice on Thursday.

Cornerback Bryce Callahan (foot), tackle Demar Dotson (calf/hand), guard Graham Glasgow (calf), nose tackle Sylvester Williams (elbow) and linebacker Joe Jones (calf) are also active after being listed as questionable.

Wide receiver Kendall Hinton, tight end Troy Fumagalli, safety Alijah Holder and linebacker Josh Watson are all active after being elevated from the practice squad as COVID-19 Replacements.