James Ferentz undergoes knee procedure

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --Backup center James Ferentz is expected to miss the next few weeks as he recovers from a knee scope he underwent Monday.

"We're expecting him to be a part of us this year, so we wanted to go clean this up," Head Coach Gary Kubiak said in announcing the surgery after practice.

The fiesty second-year offensive lineman had played throughout training camp and in two preseason games, working behind Matt Paradis. He also saw time at guard in the wake of injuries on the offensive line.