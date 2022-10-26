Denver Broncos | News

'It's a growing sport': Broncos support NFL FLAG UK during trip to London

Oct 26, 2022 at 02:19 PM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

221026_BroncosFlagNFLUK

LONDON — Ahead of the Broncos' game against the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, they went out to support another group of Broncos: the Bury Broncos of Bury C of E Primary School, a team that plays in the U.K.'s NFL FLAG Football league.

On Wednesday morning, Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Atwater, Miles the Mascot and the Denver Broncos Cheerleaders ventured out into the English countryside to surprise the Bury Broncos during their scrimmage. Miles and the cheerleaders led warmup drills, while Atwater coached the team during their scrimmage and even drew up a few plays.

"We're so, so proud of you guys," Atwater said at the start of the event. 'Keep it up; we're going to have a lot of fun."

After a fun afternoon of showing off their football skills, the players received autographs from Miles and the cheerleaders, while Atwater presented the team with brand new flag-football equipment to use for their upcoming season.

While NFL FLAG is relatively new to the U.K., it is rapidly growing. NFL FLAG U.K.'s Head of Community and Grassroots Development Afia Law noted that the game has spread to districts throughout the U.K., with multiple divisions participating.

"We've had NFL FLAG in the U.K. for five years now," Law said during the event. "We're in 26 regions across the U.K., which means we've got 26 different parts of the country playing NFL FLAG. That's primarily at primary schools, so Years 5 and 6, and last year we piloted our secondary program. ... We also piloted our girls-only program; so we are a co-ed sport — we have just as many girls as boys playing — but we also have a girls pathway specifically for girls if they want to play as well."

The Bury Broncos are one of the best NFL FLAG teams in their region, as they represented their district in the NFL FLAG U.K. National Championship earlier this year. Bury C of E Primary School's games organizer Doug Finlayson noted that flag football is popular throughout the Huntingdonshire district, with more kids getting involved each year.

"In our area alone, Huntingdonshire, which is a small district of Cambridgeshire, we've got more and more schools involved every year," Finlayson said. "It's only going to grow. The good thing is, it's a growing sport, so the appetite is there."

Because they represent the Broncos in NFL FLAG, Law said that the players have become big fans of the NFL and the Broncos in particular. Even though the NFL is based in the United States, the NFL International Series allows the kids to interact with the team in their own country.

"It's really special for the kids," Law said. "Where we are today is a huge Broncos school, they're really invested in the Broncos. They love that team. So, it's so nice of them to have that touchpoint, rather than the team being all the way over in America, they can actually engage with the team when the games are here — watch it live or watch it on TV and then meet some of the alumni players, cheerleaders [and] mascots."

Finlayson added that spending even one afternoon with the Broncos could serve as inspiration for the team for years to come.

"We're lucky enough that we're able to represent the Broncos," Finlayson said. "And this is going to inspire them even more — the fact that there's Steve Atwater, there's cheerleaders, there's mascots, et cetera. They're going to absolutely love it, and hopefully they'll go be inspired, because we haven't started our NFL FLAG [season] this year."

When Denver takes the field on Sunday at Wembley Stadium, they will have a whole team of young Broncos from the U.K. cheering them on.

Photos: Steve Atwater, Denver Broncos Cheerleaders and Miles the mascot visit Broncos-affiliated NFL UK Flag regional champions

On Wednesday, Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Steve Atwater, Denver Broncos Cheerleaders and Miles the mascot visited Bury Church of England Primary School for an NFL UK Flag event with Bury's team, which is affiliated with the Broncos and won a regional championship over the summer.

during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)
1 / 41

during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)

Photo credit: Amanda Gerlach/DenverBroncos.com
during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)
2 / 41

during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)

Photo credit: Amanda Gerlach/DenverBroncos.com/Gabriel Christus
during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)
3 / 41

during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)

Photo credit: Amanda Gerlach/DenverBroncos.com/Gabriel Christus
during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)
4 / 41

during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)

Photo credit: Amanda Gerlach/DenverBroncos.com/Gabriel Christus
during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)
5 / 41

during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)

Photo credit: Amanda Gerlach/DenverBroncos.com/Gabriel Christus
during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)
6 / 41

during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)

Photo credit: Amanda Gerlach/DenverBroncos.com
during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)
7 / 41

during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)

Photo credit: Amanda Gerlach/DenverBroncos.com
during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)
8 / 41

during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)

Photo credit: Amanda Gerlach/DenverBroncos.com
during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)
9 / 41

during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)

Photo credit: Amanda Gerlach/DenverBroncos.com/Gabriel Christus
during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)
10 / 41

during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)

Photo credit: Amanda Gerlach/DenverBroncos.com
during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)
11 / 41

during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)

Photo credit: Amanda Gerlach/DenverBroncos.com/Gabriel Christus
during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)
12 / 41

during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)

Photo credit: Amanda Gerlach/DenverBroncos.com/Gabriel Christus
during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)
13 / 41

during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)

Photo credit: Amanda Gerlach/DenverBroncos.com/Gabriel Christus
during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)
14 / 41

during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)

Photo credit: Amanda Gerlach/DenverBroncos.com/Gabriel Christus
during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)
15 / 41

during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)

Photo credit: Amanda Gerlach/DenverBroncos.com/Gabriel Christus
during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)
16 / 41

during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)

Photo credit: Amanda Gerlach/DenverBroncos.com/Gabriel Christus
during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)
17 / 41

during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)

Photo credit: Amanda Gerlach/DenverBroncos.com/Gabriel Christus
during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)
18 / 41

during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)

Photo credit: Amanda Gerlach/DenverBroncos.com/Gabriel Christus
during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)
19 / 41

during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)

Photo credit: Amanda Gerlach/DenverBroncos.com/Gabriel Christus
during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)
20 / 41

during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)

Photo credit: Amanda Gerlach/DenverBroncos.com/Gabriel Christus
during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)
21 / 41

during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)

Photo credit: Amanda Gerlach/DenverBroncos.com
during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)
22 / 41

during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)

Photo credit: Amanda Gerlach/DenverBroncos.com/Gabriel Christus
during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)
23 / 41

during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)

Photo credit: Amanda Gerlach/DenverBroncos.com/Gabriel Christus
during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)
24 / 41

during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)

Photo credit: Amanda Gerlach/DenverBroncos.com/Gabriel Christus
during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)
25 / 41

during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)

Photo credit: Amanda Gerlach/DenverBroncos.com/Gabriel Christus
during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)
26 / 41

during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)

Photo credit: Amanda Gerlach/DenverBroncos.com/Gabriel Christus
during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)
27 / 41

during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)

Photo credit: Amanda Gerlach/DenverBroncos.com/Gabriel Christus
during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)
28 / 41

during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)

Photo credit: Amanda Gerlach/DenverBroncos.com/Gabriel Christus
during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)
29 / 41

during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)

Photo credit: Amanda Gerlach/DenverBroncos.com/Gabriel Christus
during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)
30 / 41

during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)

Photo credit: Amanda Gerlach/DenverBroncos.com/Gabriel Christus
during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)
31 / 41

during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)

Photo credit: Amanda Gerlach/DenverBroncos.com/Gabriel Christus
during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)
32 / 41

during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)

Photo credit: Amanda Gerlach/DenverBroncos.com/Gabriel Christus
during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)
33 / 41

during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)

Photo credit: Amanda Gerlach/DenverBroncos.com/Gabriel Christus
during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)
34 / 41

during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)

Photo credit: Amanda Gerlach/DenverBroncos.com/Gabriel Christus
during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)
35 / 41

during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)

Photo credit: Amanda Gerlach/DenverBroncos.com
during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)
36 / 41

during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)

Photo credit: Amanda Gerlach/DenverBroncos.com
during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)
37 / 41

during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)

Photo credit: Amanda Gerlach/DenverBroncos.com
during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)
38 / 41

during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)

Photo credit: Amanda Gerlach/DenverBroncos.com
during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)
39 / 41

during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)

Photo credit: Amanda Gerlach/DenverBroncos.com
during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)
40 / 41

during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)

Photo credit: Amanda Gerlach/DenverBroncos.com
during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)
41 / 41

during a Broncos flag football event at Bury Church of England Primary School in the village of Bury in Cambridgeshire, England in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Gerlach)

Photo credit: Amanda Gerlach/DenverBroncos.com
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Broncos High School Game of the Week: Friday, October 21

Bennett vs. Valley at Bennett High School

news

Broncos High School Coach of the Week: Manny Wasinger

Wasinger and Monte Vista are 7-0 and No. 5 in 1A.

news

Denver Broncos Foundation 50/50 Raffle to benefit American Cancer Society during Sunday's game against the New York Jets

Fifty percent of the net proceeds will go to one lucky winner, while the other fifty percent will benefit ACS.

news

Justin Simmons named Week 6 NFLPA Community MVP

Even while on injured reserve, Simmons has kept up his dedication to support the Denver community through his endeavors with the Justin Simmons Foundation.

news

Broncos High School Coach of the Week: Mike Armentrout

Armentrout and Palmer Ridge are 7-0 and ranked No. 1 in 4A.

news

Denver Broncos and NFL Mexico donate Tochito kits to schools in Mexico

In the states of Chihuahua and Coahuila, where the kits were distributed, children utilizing the kits are able to play together on a team, learn fair play and partake in a healthy lifestyle.

news

Justin Simmons highlights community leaders, raises funds for local organizations at 'An Evening with Justin Simmons'

"There's just such great work going on in our community, and part of what we do is just shine a spotlight on them," Simmons said.

news

Broncos High School Game of the Week: Friday, October 7

Lyons vs. Justice at Lyons High School

news

Broncos High School Coach of the Week: Shane Baughman

Baughman and Dove Creek are 6-0 and off to the best start in school history.

news

Denver Broncos Charities 50/50 Raffle to benefit American Cancer Society during Thursday's game against Indianapolis

Fifty percent of the net proceeds will go to one lucky winner, the other fifty percent will benefit ACS.

news

Broncos High School Coach of the Week: Jeremy Hayden

Hayden has the Northridge Grizzlies off to a 5-0 start and a No. 4 ranking in CHSAA 3A.

Advertising