'It means the world': Jonas Griffith on taking reps with the starters during training camp 

Jul 28, 2022 at 05:05 PM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — This time last year, inside linebacker Jonas Griffith was practicing with the second-string players during the 49ers' training camp.

Now, Griffith is taking snaps with the starters.

"Last year when I was with San Francisco, I kind of was running with the twos all camp," Griffith said. "Just coming here, that opportunity to fly around with the ones is amazing. Everything you wanted and more."

Playing with the starters means lining up against Russell Wilson, which is a daunting task for a young player. Rather than something to be nervous about, Griffith views it as an opportunity to take his game to another level.

"It feels great," Griffith said. "I feel like I'm trying to get there, so going against the best is going to make me improve."

Griffith originally signed with the 49ers in 2020 as an undrafted free agent, and his journey to a 53-man roster was anything but easy. He did not get an opportunity to make the team right away, bouncing between the practice squads in Indianapolis and San Francisco. He finally got the chance to see the field in the 2021 preseason, where he caught the attention of the Broncos' front office.

The Broncos traded for Griffith before the start of the 2021 season, and he initially only played snaps on special teams. Due to an injury to Kenny Young in Week 14, Griffith earned a starting spot on the defense for the rest of the year, recording at least nine tackles in three of his four consecutive starts.

During training camp, Griffith is determined to keep that spot.

"Don't mess up, just fly around, make a play," Griffith said of his mindset this year. "Don't give them more reasons to put you with the twos."

Practicing with the starters is allowing Griffith to learn from his veteran teammates, whom he credits for making him feel more in sync with the defensive scheme.

"Every day I feel like I'm gaining more confidence, and I feel like every single rep I get, I'm getting more comfortable with the defense," Griffith said. "Guys like Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson, those guys are really just helping me and bringing me along. I feel like we're just getting more comfortable playing with each other."

Griffith's comfort in his role is apparent during practice, where he is often seen laughing and joking around with his teammates between reps. The defensive players have a strong bond with each other, and it translates to their cohesion and success on the field.

"I'm trying to play free and just have fun," Griffith said. "I try to keep it light, but I know the task at hand at the end of the day."

His fun, humorous demeanor came out when discussing the new Guardian Caps mandated by the NFL. The padded helmet layer, which reduces the severity of impact, must be used by all defensive and offensive linemen, linebackers and tight ends through the second preseason game.

Like many players, Griffith had some thoughts on the new gear.

"I kind of feel like a bobblehead," Griffith said. "It gives me negative five speed on Madden, that's what I tell some of the guys. But it's not that heavy, honestly. … I feel like it's going to help me, protect me against any concussions or anything like that. I feel like once we get pads on, I'll be more prone to just fly in without worrying about getting injured."

After the journey Griffith has endured to get to this point, he is grateful that his coaches and teammates believe in his ability to potentially be a starter for this team.

"It means the world, honestly," Griffith said. "As a guy in my position, this is all you can ask for. I feel like this is amazing."

Photos: Our top pictures from Day 2 of Broncos training camp

Flip through photos from team photographers Gabriel Christus and Ben Swanson from the second day of training camp.

D.J. Jones during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
1 / 97

D.J. Jones during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Kaden Davis at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
2 / 97

Kaden Davis at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Dalton Risner during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
3 / 97

Dalton Risner during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Ben Braden during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
4 / 97

Ben Braden during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Quinn Bailey at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
5 / 97

Quinn Bailey at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Justin Simmons with the Boys and Girls Club during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
6 / 97

Justin Simmons with the Boys and Girls Club during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
McTelvin Agim at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
7 / 97

McTelvin Agim at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Jacob Bobenmoyer at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
8 / 97

Jacob Bobenmoyer at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Damarri Mathis at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
9 / 97

Damarri Mathis at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Nik Bonitto at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
10 / 97

Nik Bonitto at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Brandon McManus during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
11 / 97

Brandon McManus during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson with fans during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
12 / 97

Russell Wilson with fans during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons does pushups as Aaron Patrick watches at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
13 / 97

Justin Simmons does pushups as Aaron Patrick watches at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Barrington Wade at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
14 / 97

Barrington Wade at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Christopher Allen during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
15 / 97

Christopher Allen during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Nik Bonitto, Baron Browning, Aaron Patrick, Bradley Chubb and Christopher Allen during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
16 / 97

Nik Bonitto, Baron Browning, Aaron Patrick, Bradley Chubb and Christopher Allen during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Courtland Sutton during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
17 / 97

Courtland Sutton during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Jerry Jeudy at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
18 / 97

Jerry Jeudy at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Javonte Williams during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
19 / 97

Javonte Williams during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
DeShawn Williams at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
20 / 97

DeShawn Williams at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
D.J. Jones during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
21 / 97

D.J. Jones during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Melvin Gordon III talks with Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
22 / 97

Melvin Gordon III talks with Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Russell Wilson at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
23 / 97

Russell Wilson at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett talks with General Manager George Paton at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
24 / 97

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett talks with General Manager George Paton at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Russell Wilson at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
25 / 97

Russell Wilson at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Graham Glasgow at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
26 / 97

Graham Glasgow at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Lloyd Cushenberry III at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
27 / 97

Lloyd Cushenberry III at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Calvin Anderson at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
28 / 97

Calvin Anderson at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Melvin Gordon III during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
29 / 97

Melvin Gordon III during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Tyreik McAllister during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
30 / 97

Tyreik McAllister during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Javonte Williams during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
31 / 97

Javonte Williams during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
D.J. Jones at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
32 / 97

D.J. Jones at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Damarea Crockett during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
33 / 97

Damarea Crockett during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson throws to Jerry Jeudy at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
34 / 97

Russell Wilson throws to Jerry Jeudy at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Eric Saubert at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
35 / 97

Eric Saubert at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Albert Okwuegbunam at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
36 / 97

Albert Okwuegbunam at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Mike Boone at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
37 / 97

Mike Boone at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Fans at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
38 / 97

Fans at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Aaron Patrick during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
39 / 97

Aaron Patrick during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Malik Reed during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
40 / 97

Malik Reed during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Fans at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
41 / 97

Fans at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Bradley Chubb and D.J. Jones at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
42 / 97

Bradley Chubb and D.J. Jones at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Jerry Jeudy during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
43 / 97

Jerry Jeudy during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Jerry Jeudy and Pat Surtain II at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
44 / 97

Jerry Jeudy and Pat Surtain II at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Albert Okwuegbunam and Zack Johnson during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
45 / 97

Albert Okwuegbunam and Zack Johnson during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Garett Bolles and Offensive Coordinator Justin Outten at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
46 / 97

Garett Bolles and Offensive Coordinator Justin Outten at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Albert Okwuegbunam at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
47 / 97

Albert Okwuegbunam at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Russell Wilson during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
48 / 97

Russell Wilson during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson talks with Jerry Jeudy at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
49 / 97

Russell Wilson talks with Jerry Jeudy at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Russell Wilson and Melvin Gordon III during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
50 / 97

Russell Wilson and Melvin Gordon III during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson talks with Damarea Crockett at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
51 / 97

Russell Wilson talks with Damarea Crockett at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Ja'Quan McMillian and Montrell Washington during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
52 / 97

Ja'Quan McMillian and Montrell Washington during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Courtland Sutton during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
53 / 97

Courtland Sutton during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson talks with Kareem Jackson at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
54 / 97

Russell Wilson talks with Kareem Jackson at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Courtland Sutton runs a route against Pat Surtain II at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
55 / 97

Courtland Sutton runs a route against Pat Surtain II at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Tyrie Cleveland during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
56 / 97

Tyrie Cleveland during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Josh Johnson at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
57 / 97

Josh Johnson at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Nik Bonitto at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
58 / 97

Nik Bonitto at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Tim Patrick during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
59 / 97

Tim Patrick during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Montrell Washington during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
60 / 97

Montrell Washington during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Brett Rypien at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
61 / 97

Brett Rypien at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Ronald Darby at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
62 / 97

Ronald Darby at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Mike Boone at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
63 / 97

Mike Boone at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
D.J. Jones and Dre'Mont Jones at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
64 / 97

D.J. Jones and Dre'Mont Jones at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Jerry Jeudy, Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
65 / 97

Jerry Jeudy, Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson uncorks a deep ball at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
66 / 97

Russell Wilson uncorks a deep ball at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Justin Simmons breaks up a pass at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
67 / 97

Justin Simmons breaks up a pass at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett calls a play into a walkie-talkie at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
68 / 97

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett calls a play into a walkie-talkie at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Eric Saubert during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
69 / 97

Eric Saubert during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson and Courtland Sutton during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
70 / 97

Russell Wilson and Courtland Sutton during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Ciara and son Future watches Russell Wilson at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
71 / 97

Ciara and son Future watches Russell Wilson at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Albert Okwuegbunam and Eric Saubert at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
72 / 97

Albert Okwuegbunam and Eric Saubert at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Russell Wilson at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
73 / 97

Russell Wilson at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Mike Boone during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
74 / 97

Mike Boone during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
DeShawn Williams at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
75 / 97

DeShawn Williams at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Corliss Waitman and Brandon McManus during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
76 / 97

Corliss Waitman and Brandon McManus during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson and Jerry Jeudy at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
77 / 97

Russell Wilson and Jerry Jeudy at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Courtland Sutton and Pat Surtain II during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
78 / 97

Courtland Sutton and Pat Surtain II during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Nathaniel Hackett during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
79 / 97

Nathaniel Hackett during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Garett Bolles, Pat Surtain II, Jerry Jeudy in a huddle during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
80 / 97

Garett Bolles, Pat Surtain II, Jerry Jeudy in a huddle during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson talks with Pat Surtain II at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
81 / 97

Russell Wilson talks with Pat Surtain II at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Tyrie Cleveland during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
82 / 97

Tyrie Cleveland during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Dalton Risner signs autographs for fans during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
83 / 97

Dalton Risner signs autographs for fans during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Albert Okwuegbunam during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
84 / 97

Albert Okwuegbunam during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Brandon McManus signs autographs for fans during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
85 / 97

Brandon McManus signs autographs for fans during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Sam Martin signs autographs for fans during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
86 / 97

Sam Martin signs autographs for fans during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Dre'Mont Jones signs autographs for fans during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
87 / 97

Dre'Mont Jones signs autographs for fans during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Fans during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
88 / 97

Fans during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Melvin Gordon III at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
89 / 97

Melvin Gordon III at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Justin Simmons and Russell Wilson with Boys and Girls Club during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
90 / 97

Justin Simmons and Russell Wilson with Boys and Girls Club during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Tim Patrick with family at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
91 / 97

Tim Patrick with family at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Graham Glasgow and Tim Patrick help their children meet one another at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
92 / 97

Graham Glasgow and Tim Patrick help their children meet one another at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Russell Wilsonsigns autographs for fans during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
93 / 97

Russell Wilsonsigns autographs for fans during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Eric Tomlinson and his son during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
94 / 97

Eric Tomlinson and his son during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson is reflected off an autograph-seeker's sunglasses at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
95 / 97

Russell Wilson is reflected off an autograph-seeker's sunglasses at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Eric Tomlinson and his son during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
96 / 97

Eric Tomlinson and his son during training camp on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson is reflected off a fan's sunglasses at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
97 / 97

Russell Wilson is reflected off a fan's sunglasses at practice on Day 2 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 28, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Advertising