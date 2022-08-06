'It gives them that joy back': After tragedy strikes, Josh Johnson welcomes hometown youth football team to training camp practice

Dynamites athletic director and 12U coach Jeff Cotton said the kids' reaction was exactly what he hoped.

"This is something where their eyes lit up, seeing all the players and Russell and everybody else that was a part of it," Cotton said. "For them, it was very exciting, and it's a big thing for them. I'm happy for them."

In addition to giving the kids a positive experience after Sunday's tragedy, Johnson and Cotton said they hope that experiencing and NFL practice can give them something to strive for, especially with an Oakland native like Johnson for them to connect with.

"That's the whole point of why I do what I do at home with my family," Johnson said. "[It] just allows them to see — 'We're just like them, started like them.' … You can still make it from where you're at and then go out and pursue these great things in life."

Now preparing for his 15th season of professional football, Johnson holds his Oakland roots dear wherever he goes, and he consistently aims to make an impact there when he's home — and often even when he's not.

"It's my heart, it's my soul," Johnson said of his hometown. "It's what got me to where I'm at today. So I feel like I owe that place a lot. It's just ironic that God has blessed me with the ability to figure out how to do what a lot people want to do, still be at home and still have a successful career, be active in the community, be a face people get to touch, feel and see but still get to pursue my dreams. It means everything to just be a part of a positive impact on those kids in my community."

Cotton, who was Johnson's first-ever football coach, has seen that dedication firsthand, and to see the person Johnson grew to become has not surprised him in the least.

"He's been a great influence on the kids," Cotton said. "Whenever he's at home, he works with them, takes care of them. … He was like that when he was a kid. His family roots take him back there. So for him to grow up like this and always want to give back, [it means a lot]."