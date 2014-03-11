 Skip to main content
Inside the Numbers: T.J. Ward

Mar 11, 2014 at 08:39 AM

1
Earned his first Pro Bowl selection following the 2013 season. He was also named second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press.

2
Scored a pair of defensive touchdowns - one on a fumble recovery and one on an interception return.

5
Ward has intercepted five passes, which he has returned 133 yards.

26
Ward has broken up 26 passes in his first four seasons.

38
Selected by the Browns with the 38th pick of the 2010 NFL Draft out of Oregon.

54
Ward started all 54 games he's played during his first four NFL seasons, which were spent in Cleveland.

105
Led all rookies with 105 tackles as a 16-game starter in 2010.

129
Set a career high with 129 tackles and matched his career best with a pair of interceptions in 2013.

190
Made 190 tackles during his 37 games at Oregon, adding three interceptions as an all-Pacific-10 Conference performer.

340
Career tackles, including 96 solo stops for Ward's career.

