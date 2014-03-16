 Skip to main content
Inside the Numbers: Emmanuel Sanders

Mar 16, 2014 at 03:43 AM

11Sanders has caught 11 touchdowns for his career, including six in 2013.

16Sanders has played all 16 regular-season games for each of the past two seasons.

56Sanders has appeared in 56 career games with 18 starts.

67Sanders set a career high with 67 catches last season

82Sanders was selected by the Steelers with the 82nd pick (3rd round) of the 2010 NFL Draft.

161Sanders has 161 career receptions

268Sanders returned 10 kickoffs for 268 yards in 2013.

740Sanders set a career high with 740 receiving yards in 2013.

2,030Sanders has 2,030 career receiving yards.

3,791Sanders finished his college career as SMU's all-time leader in receptions (235), touchdown catches (34) and receiving yards (3,791).

