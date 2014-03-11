 Skip to main content
Advertising

Denver Broncos | News

Inside the Numbers: Aqib Talib

Mar 11, 2014 at 03:37 PM

**

1**
Talib earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 2013 after recording 44 tackles (35 solo), four interceptions (12 yds.), 13 passes defensed and one forced fumble.

4
Talib's four interceptions returned for touchdowns tie for fourth-most in the NFL since 2009.

7
Talib is entering his seventh NFL season in 2014, and has appeared in 77 regular-season games (63 starts) and four postseason contests (all starts).

20
Talib was originally selected with the 20th pick in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft by Tampa Bay

23
Talib's 23 interceptions rank sixth in the NFL since his rookie season in 2008.

43
Talib broke up 43 passes to go with 13 interceptions and 162 tackles during his career at Kansas.

272
Talib has registered 272 tackles (237 solo) in his career.

2007
Talib earned unanimous first-team All-Big 12 Conference accolades in 2007, the same year Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Year for the Jayhawks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Rich 'Tombstone' Jackson, Rick Upchurch honored among top players not yet in Pro Football Hall of Fame

A pair of Broncos Ring of Famers made the Talk of Fame Two list.
news

Broncos name Jamar Cain as Defensive Line Coach

Cain served as the Broncos' Pass Rush Specialist in 2023 after joining Head Coach Sean Payton's staff in March.
news

'I'd always pull up his film': Potential first-round Alabama CBs Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry hone skills by watching Pat Surtain II

"Pat, he's the best cornerback in the game right now," Arnold said.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos improve in NFLPA survey, Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group receives 'A' grade

Head Coach Sean Payton also received strong marks, as he was one of 19 coaches to receive at least an A-minus rating.
Advertising