Inside the Numbers: Aqib Talib

Talib earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 2013 after recording 44 tackles (35 solo), four interceptions (12 yds.), 13 passes defensed and one forced fumble.

Talib's four interceptions returned for touchdowns tie for fourth-most in the NFL since 2009.

Talib is entering his seventh NFL season in 2014, and has appeared in 77 regular-season games (63 starts) and four postseason contests (all starts).

Talib was originally selected with the 20th pick in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft by Tampa Bay

Talib's 23 interceptions rank sixth in the NFL since his rookie season in 2008.

Talib broke up 43 passes to go with 13 interceptions and 162 tackles during his career at Kansas.

Talib has registered 272 tackles (237 solo) in his career.