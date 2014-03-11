Inside the Numbers: Andre Caldwell

3
Caldwell tied his career season high with three receiving touchdowns in 2013. He also caught three touchdowns in 2011 and 2009.
9
Career touchdown catches for Caldwell.
24
Caldwell played 24 games in the past two seasons with Denver, including 16 this past season.
97
Selected with the 97th overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft by Cincinnati.
141
Career receptions for Caldwell.
185
Left the University of Florida as the school's all-time leader in catches with 185 receptions.
1,390
Career receiving yards for Caldwell in his six NFL seasons.