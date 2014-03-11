 Skip to main content
Advertising

Denver Broncos | News

Inside the Numbers: Andre Caldwell

Mar 11, 2014 at 06:26 AM

3
Caldwell tied his career season high with three receiving touchdowns in 2013. He also caught three touchdowns in 2011 and 2009.

9
Career touchdown catches for Caldwell.

24
Caldwell played 24 games in the past two seasons with Denver, including 16 this past season.

97
Selected with the 97th overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft by Cincinnati.

141
Career receptions for Caldwell.

185
Left the University of Florida as the school's all-time leader in catches with 185 receptions.

1,390
Career receiving yards for Caldwell in his six NFL seasons.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos mock draft roundup: Analysts' pre-combine projections for Denver's 2024 NFL Draft

With the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine about a week away, here's a look at several analysts' projections for the Broncos' first-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Mile High Morning: Colorado native Ben Garland reflects on tenure with Air Force, Broncos

"You're talking about a kid born and raised in Colorado, playing for the team of his dreams," Garland said.
news

Denver Broncos participate in Random Acts of Kindness Week

Completing, receiving or witnessing an act of kindness can have a positive effect, and even the smallest act of kindness can change a life.
news

Mile High Morning: Justin Simmons to serve as honorary captain for 2024 HBCU Legacy Bowl

Before the 2024 NFL Combine begins on Feb. 27, scouts will have their eyes on the HBCU Legacy Bowl to search for future NFL talent.
Advertising