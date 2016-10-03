Trevor Siemian "day-to-day" with left shoulder injury

"I think I'm just going to take it one day at a time and see what (Head Athletic Trainer Steve Antonopulos) says [Monday]," Siemian said Sunday night.

Kubiak added that it would be possible for Siemian to sit out the bulk of the repetitions in practice this week and still be able to play against Atlanta. During the third week of the preseason, Siemian started against the Rams despite not throwing at all in the practice four days earlier and being eased back into work after that following a right shoulder injury he suffered in the previous game against the 49ers.

Siemian left the game late in the second quarter after being slammed to the ground on a sack by Tampa Bay's Clinton McDonald. Rookie Paxton Lynch entered the game and went 14-of-24 for 170 yards, leading three scoring drives, including one that ended in his first career touchdown pass, a 5-yarder to Emmanuel Sanders.

"Pax went in there and handled himself well," Kubiak said. "I thought the players really helped him."