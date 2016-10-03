Denver Broncos | News

Trevor Siemian "day-to-day" with left shoulder injury

Oct 03, 2016 at 03:49 AM
Andrew Mason

Senior Digital Reporter

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --Quarterback Trevor Siemian is "day-to-day" with the left shoulder injury he suffered Sunday, Head Coach Gary Kubiak told Denver Sports 760 in a Monday morning interview.

"Our plans moving forward are for Trevor to be there Sunday (against the Falcons) and be ready to go, but he's day to day," Kubiak said.

Siemian said Sunday night after the game that he would be "ready to play" next Sunday. He could have returned to Sunday's game if needed, but Kubiak opted to keep him on the sideline.

siemian_trevor_CP_161003.jpg

"I think I'm just going to take it one day at a time and see what (Head Athletic Trainer Steve Antonopulos) says [Monday]," Siemian said Sunday night.

Kubiak added that it would be possible for Siemian to sit out the bulk of the repetitions in practice this week and still be able to play against Atlanta. During the third week of the preseason, Siemian started against the Rams despite not throwing at all in the practice four days earlier and being eased back into work after that following a right shoulder injury he suffered in the previous game against the 49ers.

Siemian left the game late in the second quarter after being slammed to the ground on a sack by Tampa Bay's Clinton McDonald. Rookie Paxton Lynch entered the game and went 14-of-24 for 170 yards, leading three scoring drives, including one that ended in his first career touchdown pass, a 5-yarder to Emmanuel Sanders.

"Pax went in there and handled himself well," Kubiak said. "I thought the players really helped him."

Kubiak is expected to address Siemian's injury and Paxton Lynch's performance further when he meets with media for his afternoon press conference at 1 p.m. MDT. The press conference will be streamed live on DenverBroncos.com.

