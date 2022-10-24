NYJvsDEN postgame injury update: OLB Baron Browning ruled out with hip injury, Russell Wilson 'trending' toward playing in Week 8

DENVER — Please see below for an updating list of the Broncos' injuries from Denver's Week 7 game against the Jets.

3:22 p.m. MT: Running back Mike Boone is questionable to return with an ankle injury, the team announced. Before suffering the injury, Boone rushed four times for 23 yards.

3:58 p.m. MT: Boone has been downgraded to out, the team announced.

4:25 p.m. MT: Outside linebacker Baron Browning has been ruled out with a hip injury, the team announced.

5:04 p.m. MT: Tackle Cam Fleming is questionable to return with a leg injury, the team announced.

POSTGAME UPDATE:

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed that Boone, Browning and Fleming suffered injuries during the game, but he did not provide an update on their severity.

"Mike Boone, he's got an ankle, Baron Browning with a hip and Cam Fleming with a quad," Hackett said. "More guys [are] getting banged up; we've got to stay healthy."

Hackett also noted that quarterback Russell Wilson is making progress in his recovery from a hamstring injury and that he hopes Wilson will be available to play next week in London.