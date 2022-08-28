Denver Broncos | News

UCHealth Injury Report
#MINvsDEN postgame injury update: WR Brandon Johnson suffers sprained ankle against Vikings

Aug 27, 2022 at 11:45 PM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

DENVER — Please see below for an updating list of the Broncos' injuries from Denver's preseason game against the Vikings.

7:08 p.m. MT: Wide receiver Brandon Johnson exited the game in the first quarter after suffering an ankle injury. He is questionable to return, the team announced.

7:37 p.m. MT: Johnson has been ruled out, the team announced.

8:17 p.m. MT: Defensive lineman McTelvin Agim was injured in the second quarter and was helped off the field by the team's trainers.

8:25 p.m. MT: Agim returned to the field shortly after being evaluated for an undisclosed injury.

POSTGAME UPDATE: Johnson said after the game that he sprained his ankle. He was wearing a boot, but he noted that it is precautionary.

"I was just blocking backside on a play and [my ankle] got rolled up on," Johnson said. "But it's nothing crazy; my ankle [will] be good. Everything's good, I'm in good spirits."

With final roster decisions approaching, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said that the team will take a closer look at the rookie receiver's injury.

"It was unfortunate that that happened, so we'll have to evaluate both the injury that he had and see where he fits," Hackett said.

Advertising