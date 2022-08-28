MINvsDEN postgame injury update: WR Brandon Johnson suffers sprained ankle against Vikings

DENVER — Please see below for an updating list of the Broncos' injuries from Denver's preseason game against the Vikings.

7:08 p.m. MT: Wide receiver Brandon Johnson exited the game in the first quarter after suffering an ankle injury. He is questionable to return, the team announced.

7:37 p.m. MT: Johnson has been ruled out, the team announced.

8:17 p.m. MT: Defensive lineman McTelvin Agim was injured in the second quarter and was helped off the field by the team's trainers.

8:25 p.m. MT: Agim returned to the field shortly after being evaluated for an undisclosed injury.

POSTGAME UPDATE: Johnson said after the game that he sprained his ankle. He was wearing a boot, but he noted that it is precautionary.

"I was just blocking backside on a play and [my ankle] got rolled up on," Johnson said. "But it's nothing crazy; my ankle [will] be good. Everything's good, I'm in good spirits."

With final roster decisions approaching, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said that the team will take a closer look at the rookie receiver's injury.