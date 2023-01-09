LACvsDEN live injury updates: CB K'Waun Williams ruled out with concussion

DENVER — Please see below for an updating list of the Broncos' injuries from Denver's Week 18 game against the Chargers.

2:59 p.m. MT: Cornerback K'Waun Williams is being evaluated for a possible concussion, the team announced. Cornerback Essang Bassey came in to replace Williams.

3:17 p.m. MT: Williams has been ruled out with a concussion, the team announced.

4:45 p.m. MT: Defensive lineman DeShawn Williams is questionable to return with a knee injury, the team announced.