Denver Broncos | News

UCHealth Injury Report
Presented by

#LACvsDEN live injury updates: CB K'Waun Williams ruled out with concussion

Jan 08, 2023 at 05:10 PM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

230108_Injury

DENVER — Please see below for an updating list of the Broncos' injuries from Denver's Week 18 game against the Chargers.

2:59 p.m. MT: Cornerback K'Waun Williams is being evaluated for a possible concussion, the team announced. Cornerback Essang Bassey came in to replace Williams.

3:17 p.m. MT: Williams has been ruled out with a concussion, the team announced.

4:45 p.m. MT: Defensive lineman DeShawn Williams is questionable to return with a knee injury, the team announced.

5:05 p.m. MT: Wide receiver Freddie Swain is questionable to return with a hip injury, the team announced.

Related Content

news

Injury Report: DT D.J. Jones among Broncos ruled out for season finale vs. Chargers

Wide receiver Kendall Hinton (chest/foot) and tackle Calvin Anderson (ankle) were also ruled out after not practicing this week.

news

Injury Report: CB Damarri Mathis returns to practice for Broncos

Guard/center Quinn Meinerz also returned after missing Wednesday's practice with a foot injury.

news

Injury Report: WR Kendall Hinton, OL Quinn Meinerz among Broncos to not practice Wednesday

Hinton returned three punts for 37 yards in Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

news

#DENvsKC live injury updates: CB Damarri Mathis ruled out with concussion

Additionally, running back Marlon Mack and guard Dalton Risner are questionable to return.

news

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy among Broncos questionable for matchup vs. Chiefs

Jeudy was limited all week in practice with an ankle injury.

news

Injury Report: TE Greg Dulcich remains out of practice with hamstring injury

Defensive lineman Mike Purcell and cornerback K'Waun Williams returned to practice as limited participants.

news

Injury Report: OLBs Randy Gregory and Baron Browning among Broncos to not practice Wednesday

Interim Head Coach Jerry Rosburg noted that both players are working through injuries.

news

#DENvsLAR postgame injury update: TE Greg Dulcich exits game early with hamstring injury

Prior to suffering the injury, Dulcich caught his second touchdown pass of the season.

news

Injury Report: Randy Gregory, Courtland Sutton among Broncos questionable for Week 16 matchup with Rams

Gregory did not practice this week after making his return to the field in Week 15 against the Cardinals.

news

Injury Report: OLB Randy Gregory does not practice Thursday, Broncos hope he can play vs. Rams

Guard Dalton Risner and running back Latavius Murray were also among the players who did not practice.

news

Injury Report: WR Courtland Sutton returns to practice for Broncos

Additionally, guard/center Quinn Meinerz practiced after leaving Sunday's game with an eye injury.

Advertising