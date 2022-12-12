KCvsDEN live injury updates: QB Russell Wilson ruled out with concussion

DENVER — Please see below for an updating list of the Broncos' injuries from Denver's Week 14 game against the Chiefs.

3:18 p.m. MT: Running back Mike Boone is questionable to return with an ankle injury, the team announced. Boone was carted off the field after a 1-yard run.

4:24 p.m. MT: Boone has been downgraded to out, the team announced.

4:50 p.m. MT: Quarterback Russell Wilson is being evaluated for a possible concussion, the team announced. Wilson suffered the injury after a 14-yard run. Quarterback Brett Rypien entered the game for Wilson.