#KCvsDEN live injury updates: QB Russell Wilson ruled out with concussion

Dec 11, 2022 at 05:13 PM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

DENVER — Please see below for an updating list of the Broncos' injuries from Denver's Week 14 game against the Chiefs.

3:18 p.m. MT: Running back Mike Boone is questionable to return with an ankle injury, the team announced. Boone was carted off the field after a 1-yard run.

4:24 p.m. MT: Boone has been downgraded to out, the team announced.

4:50 p.m. MT: Quarterback Russell Wilson is being evaluated for a possible concussion, the team announced. Wilson suffered the injury after a 14-yard run. Quarterback Brett Rypien entered the game for Wilson.

5:07 p.m. MT: Wilson has been ruled out with a concussion, the team announced.

