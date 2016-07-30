Injury Update: Sylvester Williams, Phil Taylor near return to field

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. —** Though nose tackles Sylvester Williams and Phil Taylor were again held out of practice Saturday after suffering a knee and shoulder injury, respectively, Head Coach Gary Kubiak said both linemen were expected to return Sunday or soon afterward.

Williams left practice Friday with a shoulder injury and Taylor left with a minor knee injury. Taylor was able to walk off the field under his own power with a member of the training staff. Each got an MRI as precaution.