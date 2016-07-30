Injury Update: Sylvester Williams, Phil Taylor near return to field

**
The Broncos put on pads for the first time on Saturday. (Photos by Eric Bakke unless otherwise noted)
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. —** Though nose tackles Sylvester Williams and Phil Taylor were again held out of practice Saturday after suffering a knee and shoulder injury, respectively, Head Coach Gary Kubiak said both linemen were expected to return Sunday or soon afterward.
Williams left practice Friday with a shoulder injury and Taylor left with a minor knee injury. Taylor was able to walk off the field under his own power with a member of the training staff. Each got an MRI as precaution.
"MRIs on both of them are fine," Kubiak said. "Actually, we thought Phil might be back today, but I think you could possibly see Phil tomorrow. Sly might be another day, but they're both fine."