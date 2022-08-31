Injury Report: WR Tyrie Cleveland returns to practice for Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland returned to practice on Wednesday. Cleveland had not practiced since Aug. 1, when he suffered a throat injury during a drill.

"We're very excited for him to get back," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said before practice.

Cleveland said that his recovery has gone well and that he is ready to practice.

"[The] timetable was four to six weeks, and I'm right on track," Cleveland said before practice. "I'm clear today, so I'll be out there today with the guys."

Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, center Luke Wattenberg and inside linebacker Jonas Griffith (elbow) did individual work on a side field.

Outside linebacker Randy Gregory and offensive lineman Billy Turner both practiced, but Hackett still wants to be cautious with them.