Injury Report: WR Tim Patrick being evaluated for Achilles injury

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos are evaluating wide receiver Tim Patrick for a left Achilles injury, Head Coach Sean Payton announced Monday.

Patrick was carted off the practice field after suffering a non-contact injury during a seven-on-seven period during Monday's training camp practice.

"I was watching it directly, because he was running a route and it was something we had corrected earlier," Payton said. "It was kind of on air. [He] planted. [I] thought it looked like he slipped, but we're evaluating his left Achilles. That's what we think the injury is. We haven't confirmed it until he gets the MRI. It wasn't any contact, it was just kind of coming out of a cut."

Patrick missed the entire 2022 season after suffering a knee injury nearly a year ago to the day.

"His injury last year was on his right knee, so I think the natural question right away by all of us was, 'Is it the same leg?'" Payton said.

Payton said the Broncos will wait for the result of the MRI before offering a confirmed diagnosis on Patrick's injury.

"It's always difficult," Payton said. "You guys see it. Especially a guy like that who's a leader, who's coming off pretty much an entire year of rehabilitation. So it's difficult for his teammates [and] for all of us. Maybe, hopefully, we get some good news. But it appears it's his left Achilles."

Payton said he saw Patrick nearly every day in the offseason during the wide receiver's rehab process.

"That's what makes it more difficult," Payton said.

Payton said Patrick had been fully cleared to return from his knee injury.

Denver did regain right tackle Mike McGlinchey on Monday, as he returned after being excused for several days due to a death in the family.

Outside linebacker Frank Clark and cornerback Riley Moss did not practice.