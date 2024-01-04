Injury Report: WR Marvin Mims Jr. among Broncos to improve to full participants ahead of Week 18 game vs. Raiders

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Several key players improved to full participants during Thursday's practice ahead of Denver's season finale in Las Vegas.

Outside linebacker Baron Browning (concussion), inside linebacker Josey Jewell (back) and wide receivers Marvin Mims Jr. (hamstring) and Courtland Sutton (concussion) all improved to full participants after being limited with their injuries on Wednesday.

Running back Samaje Perine (NIR - rest) was also a full participant after he did not practice on Wednesday.

Tight end Chris Manhertz (illness) and tackle Mike McGlinchey (ribs) remained non-participants, while punter Riley Dixon (NIR - personal), long snapper Mitchell Fraboni (NIR - personal) and defensive tackle Mike Purcell (NIR - rest) were added to the report as non-participants.