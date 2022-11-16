Denver Broncos | News

UCHealth Injury Report
Presented by

Injury Report: WR KJ Hamler, CB K'Waun Williams to 'miss a few weeks' for Broncos

Nov 16, 2022 at 03:44 PM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

221116_Hamler

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. —For the next few weeks, the Broncos will be without wide receiver KJ Hamler and cornerback K'Waun Williams.

Hamler and Williams "are going to miss a few weeks" due to their respective injuries, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett announced Wednesday. Hamler is battling a hamstring injury, while Williams suffered a knee injury against the Titans and will undergo a knee scope.

In Hamler's absence, wide receiver Jalen Virgil could see an increased role. Virgil made his first regular-season appearance against Tennessee, recording a 66-yard reception for a touchdown.

Williams has been a major contributor for the Broncos' defense this season, and his unique role will be difficult to replace. Hackett praised Williams' impact over the last few games, highlighting his performance against the Jaguars that allowed Denver to seal the victory.

"I'm very excited about the next man up; there's been a lot of those," Hackett said. "It's a great opportunity for a lot of guys to get experience and go out there and play football, so I'm excited for the guys that are going to go out there and make plays, but K'Waun has done an incredible job for us. We saw that he had a pass breakup and a pick vs. Jacksonville, which was huge to get that win. I mean, he's just been all over the place. He's a leader — he's soft-spoken, but he plays loud, and that's what I love about him. He's just a great person, and he'll be around a lot, but we want to get him back."

Williams (wrist/elbow/knee), Hamler (hamstring), fullback/tight end Andrew Beck (hamstring), wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike (illness) did not practice. Outside linebacker Baron Browning (hip), offensive lineman Tom Compton (back), tackle Cam Fleming (quad), guard Graham Glasgow (shoulder), wide receiver Kendall Hinton (shoulder), cornerback Kareem Jackson (not injury related), defensive lineman Mike Purcell (not injury related) and safety Justin Simmons (knee) were listed as limited.

Hinton, Uwazurike, Browning, Glasgow, Jeudy and Beck are considered day to day, according to Hackett.

Simmons said Wednesday he expects to play against the Raiders, while Hackett said the Broncos hope to have Compton available for the game.

"We sure want him to," Hackett said. "He's a player that's played a lot of games in this league. We need him. We need him for this team. This is going to be a big week for him to be able to take a big step forward."

Week11_Injury_Wed_v2

Related Content

news

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy 'day to day' with minor ankle injury

Additionally, right tackle Billy Turner and cornerback K'Waun Williams are "week to week" with knee injuries.

news

#DENvsTEN postgame injury update: Broncos hoping WR Jerry Jeudy 'dodged a bullet' on ankle injury

Offensive tackle Billy Turner, cornerback K'Waun Williams and guard/center Graham Glasgow also suffered injuries during the game.

news

Injury Report: Baron Browning, KJ Hamler, Andrew Beck ruled out for Week 10 meeting with Titans

The Broncos also have five players who are listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Tennessee.

news

Injury Report: KJ Hamler suffers hamstring injury, held out of Thursday's practice

Fullback/tight end Andrew Beck was also added to the injury report, while safety Justin Simmons and tackle Cam Fleming returned to practice.

news

Injury Report: S Justin Simmons does not practice Wednesday, considered day to day with knee sprain

Outside linebacker Baron Browning and tackle Cam Fleming also did not practice.

news

Injury Report: OLB Baron Browning day to day, C Lloyd Cushenberry III to 'miss some time'

Additionally, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett noted that tackle Cam Fleming is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a quad injury.

news

Injury Report: C Lloyd Cushenberry III to miss 'a couple weeks' with a groin strain

The Broncos will be without their starting center as he recovers from a groin injury, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Tuesday.

news

#DENvsJAX live injury updates: C Lloyd Cushenberry III ruled out with hip injury

G Graham Glasgow came in to replace Cushenberry at center.

news

Injury Report: ILB Josey Jewell among players poised to return vs. Jaguars

Five Broncos were ruled out for the game against Jacksonville.

news

Injury Report: Russell Wilson 'looks good' in Thursday practice, remains day to day ahead of matchup with Jaguars

Nose tackle Mike Purcell (knee) returned to practice as a limited participant after missing Wednesday's practice.

news

Injury Report: DL Mike Purcell among six Broncos to miss Wednesday practice

"He's trending in the right way," Hackett said of quarterback Russell Wilson.

Advertising