Denver Broncos | News

Presented by

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy to avoid short-term injured reserve

Aug 29, 2023 at 04:44 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

230829_Jeudy

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy will not be required to miss the first four games of the regular season.

Jeudy, who suffered a hamstring injury in practice on Aug. 24, will not be placed on short-term injured reserve, according to General Manager George Paton.

While Head Coach Sean Payton indicated the Broncos could place players on short-term IR, Jeudy will not be among them. Any player who is placed on IR beginning Wednesday is required to miss at least four games before returning to the active roster.

The Broncos' first four games are against the Raiders, Commanders, Dolphins and Bears.

As Jeudy presumably avoids a lengthy absence, outside linebacker Baron Browning will be out for at least the first four games. The pass rusher will be placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list, according to Paton, which requires a four-game absence.

"He's making great progress," Paton said. "I think he's ahead of schedule. He's working. We feel like we'll get him. It has to be for four weeks. We'll see shortly thereafter."

Related Content

news

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy leaves practice with hamstring injury, to undergo MRI

Head Coach Sean Payton said he hoped Jeudy's injury was "not anything long term."
news

Injury Report: T Mike McGlinchey, S Justin Simmons among Broncos to return to practice

Wide receiver Brandon Johnson, tight end Chris Manhertz and running back Tyler Badie also returned to practice.
news

Broncos vs. Cardinals injury updates: DT D.J. Jones ruled out with concussion

Jones was one of the defensive starters for the Broncos' preseason opener. 
news

Injury Report: CB Riley Moss expected to miss 'about four weeks' following core muscle repair

Moss underwent the procedure on Tuesday and will return to Denver this week, according to Payton.
news

Injury Report: WR Tim Patrick suffers torn Achilles

Patrick will undergo surgery for the injury, but HC Sean Payton said he didn't yet know when it would occur.
news

Injury Report: WR Tim Patrick being evaluated for Achilles injury

Patrick was carted off the practice field after suffering a non-contact injury during a seven-on-seven period during Monday's training camp practice.
news

Payton: Broncos expect RB Javonte Williams to be ready for the start of training camp, 'hopeful' he'll avoid PUP list

 "I would tell you that we expect him to be ready for the start of training camp, and that's good news," Head Coach Sean Payton said.
news

Injury Report: DT D.J. Jones among Broncos ruled out for season finale vs. Chargers

Wide receiver Kendall Hinton (chest/foot) and tackle Calvin Anderson (ankle) were also ruled out after not practicing this week.
news

Injury Report: CB Damarri Mathis returns to practice for Broncos

Guard/center Quinn Meinerz also returned after missing Wednesday's practice with a foot injury.
news

#DENvsKC live injury updates: CB Damarri Mathis ruled out with concussion

Additionally, running back Marlon Mack and guard Dalton Risner are questionable to return.
news

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy among Broncos questionable for matchup vs. Chiefs

Jeudy was limited all week in practice with an ankle injury.
Advertising