Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy to avoid short-term injured reserve

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy will not be required to miss the first four games of the regular season.

Jeudy, who suffered a hamstring injury in practice on Aug. 24, will not be placed on short-term injured reserve, according to General Manager George Paton.

While Head Coach Sean Payton indicated the Broncos could place players on short-term IR, Jeudy will not be among them. Any player who is placed on IR beginning Wednesday is required to miss at least four games before returning to the active roster.

The Broncos' first four games are against the Raiders, Commanders, Dolphins and Bears.

As Jeudy presumably avoids a lengthy absence, outside linebacker Baron Browning will be out for at least the first four games. The pass rusher will be placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list, according to Paton, which requires a four-game absence.