Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy returns to practice before Week 13 matchup with Texans

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy returned to practice Thursday ahead of Sunday's game vs. the Houston Texans.
Jeudy (groin) was listed as a limited participant on Thursday after not practicing on Wednesday.
Tight end Chris Manhertz (not injury related - rest) and defensive lineman Mike Purcell (not injury related - rest) did not practice on Thursday and were both added to the team's injury report.
Cornerback Damarri Mathis (back) was also added to the report as a limited participant.
Kicker Wil Lutz (hip - right) and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (hamstring) both remained limited, while outside linebacker Barton Browning (wrist) was again listed as a full participant.
Wide receiver Brandon Johnson (hamstring) was a full participant for the second consecutive practice and was removed from the injury report. He remains on injured reserve.
The Broncos will announce their game statuses for Week 13 on Friday.