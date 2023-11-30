Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy returns to practice before Week 13 matchup with Texans

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy returned to practice Thursday ahead of Sunday's game vs. the Houston Texans.

Jeudy (groin) was listed as a limited participant on Thursday after not practicing on Wednesday.

Tight end Chris Manhertz (not injury related - rest) and defensive lineman Mike Purcell (not injury related - rest) did not practice on Thursday and were both added to the team's injury report.

Cornerback Damarri Mathis (back) was also added to the report as a limited participant.

Kicker Wil Lutz (hip - right) and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (hamstring) both remained limited, while outside linebacker Barton Browning (wrist) was again listed as a full participant.

Wide receiver Brandon Johnson (hamstring) was a full participant for the second consecutive practice and was removed from the injury report. He remains on injured reserve.