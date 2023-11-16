Denver Broncos | News

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy listed as limited participant following Broncos' Thursday practice

Nov 16, 2023 at 03:27 PM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the Broncos returned to the practice field ahead of Week 11, Denver added wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to its injury report.

Jeudy, who was not listed on Wednesday's report, was listed as a limited participant with a hip injury.

Guard Ben Powers and safety P.J. Locke, meanwhile, were listed as non-participants for the second consecutive day.

Powers (foot) and Locke (ankle) were both estimated as non-participants on Wednesday, but the team did not hold a practice. On Thursday, as Denver resumed its on-field work, Powers and Locke were again non-participants ahead of a matchup with the Vikings.

Powers played all 75 of Denver's snaps against the Bills in Week 10, while Locke exited in the first half with an injury. Locke was replaced by Delarrin Turner-Yell.

"It was something from the game," Payton said of Powers. "We'll see how he does tomorrow. We'll see where he's at."

Wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (ankle) and outside linebacker Baron Browning (wrist/knee) were listed as full participants after being estimated as limited on Wednesday.

Outside linebacker Ronnie Perkins (quad) remained listed as a full participant.

The Broncos are slated to announce game statuses following Friday's practice.

