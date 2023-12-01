Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy improves to full participant, expected to be available for matchup vs. Texans

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy improved to a full participant during the Broncos' Friday practice and was not given a game status for Sunday's matchup with the Texans.

The lack of a game status indicates Jeudy will be available for Sunday's game, and Jeudy said after practice that he feels ready to play.

Jeudy (groin) did not practice on Wednesday and was limited in Thursday's session.

Kicker Wil Lutz (hip - right) and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (hamstring) also improved to full participants on Friday and were not assigned game statuses. Both players were limited on Wednesday and Thursday.

Tight end Chris Manhertz (NIR - rest) and defensive tackle Mike Purcell (NIR - rest) were full participants Friday after being held out of practice on Thursday.

The lone Bronco with a game status is cornerback Damarri Mathis, who did not practice on Friday with a back injury. He was added to the report as a limited participant on Thursday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game.