Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy does not practice ahead of matchup with Texans, expected to be fine

Nov 29, 2023 at 03:14 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Starting wide receiver Jerry Jeudy did not practice Wednesday as the Broncos began to prepare for Sunday's meeting with the Houston Texans.

Jeudy (groin) was the lone Bronco who did not practice on Wednesday.

"I think he'll be fine," Head Coach Sean Payton said after practice. "We'll see him tomorrow."

Kicker Wil Lutz (hip - right) and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (hamstring) were limited participants in practice.

Outside linebackers Baron Browning (wrist) was listed as a full participant.

Wide receiver Brandon Johnson (hamstring), who returned to practice on Wednesday, was also listed as a full participant.

Denver faces Houston in a critical Week 13 matchup at 11 a.m. MT on Sunday at NRG Stadium.

