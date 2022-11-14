Denver Broncos | News

UCHealth Injury Report
Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy 'day to day' with minor ankle injury

Nov 14, 2022 at 04:30 PM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy exited Sunday's game in the first quarter with an ankle injury, but Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Monday that the injury is not season-ending.

"Jerry Jeudy, he's got an ankle — a minor ankle — and he'll be day to day," Hackett said.

Right tackle Billy Turner and cornerback K'Waun Williams will both be week to week with knee injuries, according to Hackett. Williams will undergo a knee scope. Turner left the game in the second quarter and was replaced by tackle Quinn Bailey, who was elevated from the practice squad ahead of the game.

"I think Quinn came in there and did a really good job," Hackett said. "I mean, another guy that hasn't gotten a lot of reps throughout the year, and he's been working on scout team. We activated him for this game and he jumped right in there, and it wasn't too big for him. In the beginning he needed to get his feet underneath him, but as the game went on, I thought he did a good job."

The offensive line could receive reinforcements soon, as tackle Cam Fleming continues to work his way back from a quad injury.

"Cam, we'll see," Hackett said. "He's day to day, so we'll see where he's at as we move forward."

Guard/center Graham Glasgow also exited Sunday's game in the third quarter with a shoulder injury, and he was replaced by rookie center Luke Wattenberg. Hackett said that the team is optimistic about a quick return.

"Graham Glasgow dodged a bullet there; we're hoping [he's] day to day," Hackett said.

