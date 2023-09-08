Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy, CB Riley Moss questionable for Broncos' Week 1 matchup with Raiders

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and cornerback Riley Moss are officially questionable for Sunday's Week 1 matchup with the Raiders.

Both Jeudy (hamstring) and Moss (abdomen) were limited for the third consecutive day in practice on Friday.

"He's doing well," Head Coach Sean Payton said of Jeudy.

Tight ends Greg Dulcich (NIR - personal) and Chris Manhertz (chest) were again full participants and were not assigned game statuses. The lack of a game status indicates a player will be available to play in the game.