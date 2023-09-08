Denver Broncos | News

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy, CB Riley Moss questionable for Broncos' Week 1 matchup with Raiders

Sep 08, 2023 at 02:45 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and cornerback Riley Moss are officially questionable for Sunday's Week 1 matchup with the Raiders.

Both Jeudy (hamstring) and Moss (abdomen) were limited for the third consecutive day in practice on Friday.

"He's doing well," Head Coach Sean Payton said of Jeudy.

Tight ends Greg Dulcich (NIR - personal) and Chris Manhertz (chest) were again full participants and were not assigned game statuses. The lack of a game status indicates a player will be available to play in the game.

Cornerback Pat Surtain II was added to the injury report as a limited participant in Friday's practice with an ankle injury, but he was not assigned a game status.

