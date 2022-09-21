Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy, CB Pat Surtain II do not practice Wednesday, remain day to day ahead of Week 3 matchup with 49ers

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (rib/shoulder) and cornerback Pat Surtain II (shoulder) were among the six Broncos who did not practice on Wednesday.

Both Jeudy and Surtain exited the Broncos' Week 2 win over the Texans in the first half, and Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett reiterated Wednesday that both players are day to day ahead of "Sunday Night Football" against the 49ers.

"We've got a lot of positive news from the standpoint of where they are right now," Hackett said. "We've just got to make sure we're smart with it."

Asked about Jeudy's injury, Hackett said it "definitely" was a painful injury.

"If you watch the play, how it happened, he landed on the ball," Hackett said. "That does not feel good."

Outside linebacker Randy Gregory (knee), defensive tackle D.J. Jones (ankle), guard/center Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) and cornerback Darius Phillips (hamstring) also did not practice.

Hackett said Gregory "came out of the game good" after playing an increased number of snaps in Week 2.

"He got more plays this last game and really did a fine job, and we just want to make sure we're being smart with him coming through that stuff," Hackett said.

Inside linebacker Josey Jewell (calf), wide receiver KJ Hamler (knee/hip) and safety Caden Sterns (hip) were all limited. Jewell also practiced on Friday on a limited basis after missing Week 1 and two practices last week. He was listed as questionable but did not play against the Texans. Hamler did not practice last week and was ruled out.

"We're always going to hope that we can get him out there, but we're going to be smart with him," Hackett said of Hamler.