UCHealth Injury Report
Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy, CB Pat Surtain II 'day to day' after suffering injuries vs. Texans

Sep 19, 2022 at 04:05 PM
Ben Swanson

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The prognosis on injuries to two of the Broncos' top players is better than the team originally expected, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Monday.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who exited Monday's win over the Texans in the first quarter with a ribs injury, did not return to the game. Neither did star cornerback Pat Surtain II, who played just 25 snaps after suffering a shoulder injury.

But after further evaluation, Hackett said, the two players will just be "day to day" as they recover.

"Good news from them — they'll be day to day," Hackett said. "So we thought that both of those might be bigger, longer injuries. So we're excited that they're day to day. Not sure if they're going to be able to [play in] the game, but we're hoping. We're crossing our fingers for that."

Prior to their injuries, Jeudy had a reception for 11 yards and Surtain made two tackles.

In the meantime, the Broncos could see the return of two other starters in inside linebacker Josey Jewell and offensive lineman Billy Turner. Jewell has been sidelined with a calf injury since the first week of practice in the regular season, and Turner has been gradually progressing in his return from a knee injury.

"They're very close," Hackett said. "We're hoping they're both going to practice; as of right now, we're expecting that. They're day to day. We'll see how that goes."

