Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy among Broncos to improve to full practice participants

Sep 14, 2023 at 03:01 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After missing the Broncos' season opener and being limited in Wednesday's practice, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) improved to a full participant on Thursday ahead of a Week 2 game against the Commanders.

Defensive tackle D.J. Jones (knee) and cornerback Riley Moss (abdomen) also improved to full participants.

Outside linebacker Frank Clark, however, did not practice after being limited on Wednesday with a hip injury.

Tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) also did not practice for the second consecutive day.

Denver will announce game statuses for its Week 2 matchup on Friday.

