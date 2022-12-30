Denver Broncos | News

UCHealth Injury Report
Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy among Broncos questionable for matchup vs. Chiefs

Dec 30, 2022 at 02:37 PM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is among the four Broncos listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jeudy was limited all week in practice with an ankle injury.

"I fully expect Jerry Jeudy to play, because I know how important football is to him," Interim Head Coach Jerry Rosburg said Friday. "He really loves this game. I've learned that from him. I'm hopeful that he can go and go full, but that's why they call it questionable, I guess, so we'll see."

Jeudy had a career-high three touchdowns in the Broncos' first meeting with the Chiefs this season.

Outside linebacker Baron Browning (back), wide receiver Kendall Hinton (hamstring) and defensive tackle D.J. Jones (knee) are also questionable. Browning and Jones returned to practice as limited participants on Friday after being non-participants early in the week.

Tackle Calvin Anderson (ankle), tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) and outside linebacker Randy Gregory (knee) were ruled out for the game.

Guard/center Quinn Meinerz (ribs), defensive lineman Mike Purcell (elbow), wide receiver Courtland Sutton (hamstring) and cornerback K'Waun Williams (knee) improved from limited participants to full participants on Friday. They were not given game statuses and are expected to be ready to play vs. Kansas City.

