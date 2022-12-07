Injury Report: WR Courtland Sutton's chances of playing vs. Chiefs 'not looking good' due to hamstring injury

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Wide receiver Courtland Sutton did not practice Wednesday due to a hamstring injury, and Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said it is unlikely he will be able to play against the Chiefs in Week 14.

"The hamstrings, they're so finicky for each individual guy," Hackett said. "I would expect for us to be safe with that one because we don't want to have a setback or anything like that, so it's not looking good for this week for him."

Sutton suffered the injury during the Broncos' matchup with the Ravens in Week 13 and exited the game in the second quarter.

Linebacker Dakota Allen (hamstring), fullback/tight end Andrew Beck (hamstring/illness), left guard Dalton Risner (shoulder/back), kicker Brandon McManus (quad - right) and offensive lineman Tom Compton (illness) also did not practice, while safety Kareem Jackson (not injury related - rest), wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle), cornerback K'Waun Williams (wrist/elbow/knee), long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (wrist), outside linebacker Baron Browning (elbow) and defensive end Jonathan Harris (knee) were limited.

Hackett said he is not concerned about McManus' injury and that the team will not bring in another kicker to practice at this time.