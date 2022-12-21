Denver Broncos | News

UCHealth Injury Report
Presented by

Injury Report: WR Courtland Sutton returns to practice for Broncos

Dec 21, 2022 at 03:41 PM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

221221_Injury

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After missing two games with a hamstring injury, wide receiver Courtland Sutton returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy played the "X" wide receiver position in Sutton's absence, but Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said that upon Sutton's return, both receivers will be used in multiple ways.

"We're happy to have anybody we can get out on the field right now," Hackett said. "It'll be great to have Courtland back. I think that's going to take some pressure off Jerry, hopefully open Jerry up some more, and Jerry will open up Courtland. We're still going to move those guys all over the place."

Guard/center Quinn Meinerz also practiced after leaving Sunday's game with an eye injury, and Hackett said he is recovering well.

"He's got a nice shiner and [his] eye's puffy, but I think he'll be all right," Hackett said. "That was a scary moment right there, being on the field with him for that."

Outside linebacker Randy Gregory did not practice, but Hackett noted that it was a maintenance day for his knee.

Wide receiver Kendall Hinton (hamstring) did not practice, while cornerback K'Waun Williams (wrist/knee), running back Latavius Murray (foot) and safety Kareem Jackson (not injury related – rest) were limited.

Guard Dalton Risner (shoulder) and long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (wrist) were full participants.

Related Content

news

Injury Report: WR Courtland Sutton 'potentially available' to play vs. Rams

Additionally, offensive lineman Tom Compton will be day to day with a back injury.

news

#AZvsDEN postgame injury update: G/C Quinn Meinerz day to day with eye injury

Additionally, offensive lineman Tom Compton suffered a back injury during the game.

news

Injury Report: Russell Wilson passes NFL concussion protocol, will not play vs. Cardinals

"As an organization, we've decided to give him another week to get ready so he's ready to go for the Los Angeles Rams," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Friday.

news

Injury Report: Russell Wilson returns to practice as limited participant

Additionally, defensive end Dre'Mont Jones is seeing a hip specialist after suffering an injury during the Broncos' game against the Chiefs.

news

Injury Report: Russell Wilson remains in concussion protocol and does not practice, will work through 'increased physical activity'

"We want to be sure that we're taking care of him and his well-being, and we're doing what's right for Russell," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Wednesday.

news

Injury Report: Russell Wilson's safety 'the No. 1 biggest priority' after suffering concussion vs. Chiefs

"Right now, we're just concerned for his safety," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "… We'll take that day by day and continually talk to our medical team and to Russell."

news

#KCvsDEN postgame injury update: QB Russell Wilson in concussion protocol after exiting Week 14 game vs. Chiefs

Running back Mike Boone, wide receiver Kendall Hinton and outside linebacker Jake Martin also suffered injuries during the game.

news

Injury Report: Dalton Risner, D.J. Jones among Broncos questionable for Week 14 matchup with Chiefs

Both players returned to practice on Friday.

news

Injury Report: DT D.J. Jones does not practice Thursday with shoulder injury

Additionally, kicker Brandon McManus was a limited participant after not practicing Wednesday due to a quad injury.

news

Injury Report: WR Courtland Sutton's chances of playing vs. Chiefs 'not looking good' due to hamstring injury

Additionally, kicker Brandon McManus did not practice due to a quad injury.

news

Injury Report: Courtland Sutton 'day to day' with hamstring injury

Sutton is the Broncos' leading receiver with 52 receptions for 688 yards and a touchdown.

Advertising