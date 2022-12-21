Injury Report: WR Courtland Sutton returns to practice for Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After missing two games with a hamstring injury, wide receiver Courtland Sutton returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy played the "X" wide receiver position in Sutton's absence, but Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said that upon Sutton's return, both receivers will be used in multiple ways.

"We're happy to have anybody we can get out on the field right now," Hackett said. "It'll be great to have Courtland back. I think that's going to take some pressure off Jerry, hopefully open Jerry up some more, and Jerry will open up Courtland. We're still going to move those guys all over the place."

Guard/center Quinn Meinerz also practiced after leaving Sunday's game with an eye injury, and Hackett said he is recovering well.

"He's got a nice shiner and [his] eye's puffy, but I think he'll be all right," Hackett said. "That was a scary moment right there, being on the field with him for that."

Outside linebacker Randy Gregory did not practice, but Hackett noted that it was a maintenance day for his knee.

Wide receiver Kendall Hinton (hamstring) did not practice, while cornerback K'Waun Williams (wrist/knee), running back Latavius Murray (foot) and safety Kareem Jackson (not injury related – rest) were limited.