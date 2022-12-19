Denver Broncos | News

Injury Report: WR Courtland Sutton 'potentially available' to play vs. Rams

Dec 19, 2022 at 04:16 PM
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After missing the last two weeks with a hamstring injury, wide receiver Courtland Sutton could return this week to play against the Rams, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Monday.

"We are definitely hoping for Courtland [to return this week]," Hackett said. "It's a hamstring, so we want to be smart with it. We've been dealing with these quite a bit this year, so we don't want anything to get reaggravated, but he's been working really hard. Our training staff has done a great job to make him potentially available for this week."

Sutton leads the Broncos with 52 receptions and 688 receiving yards this season.

Hackett also noted that offensive lineman Tom Compton will be day to day after exiting Sunday's game with a back injury. Compton played his first snaps of the season against the Cardinals after guard/center Quinn Meinerz left the game with an eye injury.

Center Luke Wattenberg took over for Compton after he left the game and played in 54 percent of Denver's offensive snaps.

"[Compton's] going to be day to day right now," Hackett said. "He's day to day. We want to make sure he's all good."

