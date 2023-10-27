Injury Report: WR Brandon Johnson questionable for Broncos' matchup with Chiefs

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Wide receiver Brandon Johnson is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after suffering a hamstring injury in Thursday's practice.

"There was one play where he kind of strained it," Head Coach Sean Payton said Friday. "Today, we held him back. We'll see where he's at. It was towards the end of practice. Likely, he's going to be more of a game-time decision."

Johnson was officially listed as a non-participant after being added to the injury report on Thursday. He has appeared in all seven games this season and caught eight passes for 122 yards and three touchdowns.

No other player on the Broncos' roster was given a game status for Denver's Week 8 game, including left tackle Garett Bolles. The veteran player was added to the injury report on Thursday with a hip injury but was a full participant on Friday.

"He's good," Payton said.