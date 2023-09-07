Injury Report: TE Greg Dulcich, TE Chris Manhertz improve to full participants in Broncos' Thursday practice

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Tight ends Greg Dulcich and Chris Manhertz improved to full participants in the Broncos' Thursday practice ahead of a Week 1 matchup against the Raiders.
Dulcich did not practice on Wednesday due to a family-related absence, while Manhertz was limited with a chest injury.
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) and cornerback Riley Moss (abdomen) remain listed as limited participants.
"I guess when you first saw [the injury] happen, we all certainly had a sinking feeling," Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi said Thursday of Jeudy. "And then when we got the initial reports, it maybe didn't sound as bad as maybe we thought it was going to be. Didn't know — still don't know — when he's going to be back, but certainly sooner rather than later compared to maybe what we thought when we first saw the injury."
Jeudy said Thursday that he's put in a lot of work to try to get back for Week 1.
"As long as I feel good on Sunday, we'll see what happens," Jeudy said.