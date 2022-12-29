Injury Report: TE Greg Dulcich remains out of practice with hamstring injury

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — For the second consecutive day, tight end Greg Dulcich did not practice with a hamstring injury.

Prior to suffering the injury during the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Rams, Dulcich caught an 11-yard touchdown pass, notching his second score of the season.

Tackle Calvin Anderson (ankle), outside linebackers Baron Browning (back) and Randy Gregory (knee) and defensive tackle D.J. Jones (knee) also did not practice Thursday.

Defensive lineman Mike Purcell (elbow), guard Dalton Risner (foot), wide receivers Courtland Sutton (hamstring), Kendall Hinton (hamstring) and Jerry Jeudy (ankle), guard/center Quinn Meinerz (ribs) and cornerback K'Waun Williams (knee) were limited participants. Williams and Purcell did not practice on Wednesday.