Injury Report: TE Greg Dulcich questionable to play vs. Chiefs

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos could regain one of their top receiving options on Thursday night in Kansas City.

Tight end Greg Dulcich, who returned to practice this week for Denver, is listed as questionable for a "Thursday Night Football" matchup with the Chiefs.

Dulcich was estimated to be a full participant on Wednesday after being limited in Tuesday's practice. The Broncos held a walkthrough on Wednesday, so the report is an estimation.

The Broncos' dynamic tight end recorded a pair of catches in Week 1 before suffering an injury against the Raiders. He posted 33 catches for 411 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games last season.

For Dulcich to play Thursday, Denver would have to activate him to its 53-man roster.

Outside linebacker Frank Clark (illness) and defensive tackle D.J. Jones (knee) were both estimated as non-participants on Wednesday and have been ruled out for the game.

Center Lloyd Cushenberry III (quad), defensive tackle Mike Purcell (ribs), safety Justin Simmons (hip) and inside linebacker Justin Strnad (back) were all estimated as full participants in Wednesday's walkthrough and were not assigned game statuses. All four players were previously limited on Tuesday. The lack of a game status indicates a player will be available for the upcoming game.

Running back Javonte Williams (quad) remained a full participant and also did not receive a game status.