Injury Report: TE Greg Dulcich does not practice Wednesday ahead of Week 2

Sep 13, 2023 at 03:45 PM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Tight end Greg Dulcich did not practice Wednesday after exiting Sunday's game with a hamstring injury.

"Shoot, we're three days removed from [the injury]," Head Coach Sean Payton said Wednesday. "He felt better today. … [Vice President of Player Health and Performance] Beau [Lowery] and his staff will do a great job of going through the correct rehab — all the things necessary."

Dulcich was the only player on the Broncos' active roster who did not practice, as safety Caden Sterns was placed on injured reserve earlier Wednesday.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (hamstring), outside linebacker Frank Clark (hip), defensive tackle D.J. Jones (knee) and cornerback Riley Moss (abdomen) were limited participants.

Payton said Jeudy, who was held out of Sunday's opener, was close to playing against the Raiders.

"He was a game-day decision," Payton said. "Hamstrings are tricky, though, [with] the idea of possibly getting set back two or three more weeks, but he was close. We actually had a workout pregame to go through it and made our decision off that."

Moss was also limited ahead of Week 1 with his injury. Clark and Jones are new additions to Denver's injury report.

