Injury Report: TE Greg Dulcich does not practice for Broncos ahead of Week 7

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Tight end Greg Dulcich did not practice Wednesday after suffering a hamstring injury against the Chiefs in Week 6.

Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton said the team has not yet made a determination whether Dulcich will be placed on injured reserve for the second time this season.

"The last 48 hours, we're evaluating it," Payton said Wednesday. "If we need to [place him on IR], we will. I'm sure he's frustrated just like we are for him. We'll see, though. We haven't done that yet."

Dulcich was the only Bronco who did not practice on Wednesday. Safeties Justin Simmons (hip) and Kareem Jackson (neck) were limited participants.

Defensive tackle D.J. Jones (knee) returned to practice as a full participant after missing Denver's Week 6 game in Kansas City. Jones exited in the middle of the Broncos' Week 5 loss vs. the Jets.