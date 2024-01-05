Injury Report: T Mike McGlinchey, TE Chris Manhertz ruled out for Broncos' season finale vs. Raiders

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have ruled a pair of offensive contributors out for Sunday's season finale against the Raiders.

Tackle Mike McGlinchey (ribs) and tight end Chris Manhertz (illness) have been ruled out after not practicing this week.

No other Broncos were assigned game statuses.

Outside linebacker Baron Browning (concussion), long snapper Mitchell Fraboni (NIR - personal matter), inside linebacker Josey Jewell (back), wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (hamstring), running back Samaje Perine (NIR - rest), defensive tackle Mike Purcell (NIR - rest) and wide receiver Courtland Sutton (concussion) were all full participants and were not assigned game statuses, which indicates they will be available to play.

Punter Riley Dixon (NIR - personal matter) did not practice for the second consecutive day, but he was not assigned a game status.