Injury Report: T Garett Bolles, WR Brandon Johnson added to Broncos' injury report as limited participants

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Starting left tackle Garett Bolles (hip) and wide receiver Brandon Johnson (hamstring) were added to the Broncos' injury report on Thursday.

Both players were listed as limited participants on Thursday after not being on the report following Wednesday's practice.

Running back Dwayne Washington, meanwhile, returned to practice on Thursday as a full participant after being held out of Wednesday's session with a knee injury.

Safety Justin Simmons (hip) also improved to a full participant after he was limited on Wednesday.