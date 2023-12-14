Injury Report: S P.J. Locke returns to practice, questionable for Week 15 game vs. Lions

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Safety P.J. Locke returned to practice on Thursday, but he is questionable for the Broncos' Week 15 prime-time matchup against the Lions.

Locke (neck) was a limited participant on Thursday. He did not practice on Wednesday and was estimated as a nonparticipant on Tuesday.

The Broncos ruled out outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, who did not practice this week after suffering a knee injury against the Chargers, and tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring/foot).

Dulcich did not practice on Thursday after being a full participant in Wednesday's session. He remains on injured reserve.

Outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (ankle) was limited during Thursday's practice, but he was not assigned a game status for Saturday's game. The absence of a game status indicates he will be available to play. Cooper was listed as a limited participant all three days.

Running back Samaje Perine (knee/not injury related - rest) returned to practice as a full participant after being held out of Wednesday's practice, while defensive tackle Mike Purcell (NIR - rest) did not practice on Thursday. Tight end Chris Manhertz (NIR - rest) was limited in Denver's final practice of the week. None of the three players were assigned game statuses.

Guard Quinn Meinerz (illness) also remained a full participant and was not assigned a game status.