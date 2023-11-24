Injury Report: S P.J. Locke, RB Dwayne Washington questionable for Week 12 game vs. Browns

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos could regain a key defender for Sunday's AFC matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Safety P.J. Locke (ankle) improved to a full participant during Friday's practice after being limited on Thursday. He is officially listed as questionable on the Broncos' final injury report of the week.

Locke exited the Broncos' win over the Bills in the first half and did not play in Week 11 against the Vikings.

Denver also added running back Dwayne Washington to the practice report, as he did not practice on Friday with an illness. He is also listed as questionable.

No Broncos were assigned game statuses, as D.J. Jones (knee) improved to a full participant.

Outside linebackers Nik Bonitto (shoulder) and Baron Browning (wrist), long snapper Mitchell Fraboni (back), inside linebacker Josey Jewell (back), running back Samaje Perine (knee) and defensive tackle Mike Purcell (elbow) all remained full participants on Friday.