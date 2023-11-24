Denver Broncos | News

Injury Report: S P.J. Locke, RB Dwayne Washington questionable for Week 12 game vs. Browns

Nov 24, 2023 at 03:19 PM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos could regain a key defender for Sunday's AFC matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Safety P.J. Locke (ankle) improved to a full participant during Friday's practice after being limited on Thursday. He is officially listed as questionable on the Broncos' final injury report of the week.

Locke exited the Broncos' win over the Bills in the first half and did not play in Week 11 against the Vikings.

Denver also added running back Dwayne Washington to the practice report, as he did not practice on Friday with an illness. He is also listed as questionable.

No Broncos were assigned game statuses, as D.J. Jones (knee) improved to a full participant.

Outside linebackers Nik Bonitto (shoulder) and Baron Browning (wrist), long snapper Mitchell Fraboni (back), inside linebacker Josey Jewell (back), running back Samaje Perine (knee) and defensive tackle Mike Purcell (elbow) all remained full participants on Friday.

Cleveland, meanwhile, ruled out cornerback Denzel Ward and wide receiver Marquise Goodwin. Linebacker Anthony Walker, safety Juan Thornhill and linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk are listed as questionable.

