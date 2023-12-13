Injury Report: S P.J. Locke, OLB Nik Bonitto among Broncos to not practice Wednesday ahead of matchup vs. Lions

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Safety P.J. Locke and outside linebacker Nik Bonitto were among the players who did not practice on Wednesday as the Broncos returned to the practice field.

Locke (neck) and Bonitto (knee) were also listed as nonparticipants on the Broncos' estimated Tuesday practice report. Denver did not hold a practice on Tuesday.

Locke played all but one snap in Los Angeles, while Bonitto suffered an injury during the first half of the Broncos' win over the Chargers.

Running back Samaje Perine (knee/not injury related - rest) also did not practice on Wednesday. He was estimated as a full participant on Tuesday.

Outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (ankle) remained limited, while guard Quinn Meinerz (illness) remained a full participant.

In his return to practice, tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) was also a full participant.