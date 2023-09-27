Denver Broncos | News

Injury Report: S Justin Simmons returns to practice ahead of Week 4 matchup vs. Chicago

Sep 27, 2023 at 03:19 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Safety Justin Simmons returned to practice Wednesday after missing the Broncos' Week 3 matchup in Miami.

Simmons, who did not practice last week with a hip injury, was limited in practice on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (knee) was also limited during Wednesday's session.

Outside linebacker Frank Clark (hip), inside linebacker Josey Jewell (hip) and defensive tackle Mike Purcell (ribs) did not practice.

Jewell exited Sunday's game against the Dolphins, while Clark has not played since Week 1.

