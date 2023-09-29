Injury Report: S Justin Simmons questionable, three Broncos ruled out for Week 4 vs. Bears

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Safety Justin Simmons is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears after he did not practice on Friday.

Simmons was limited on Wednesday and Thursday, but he did not participate in Denver's final practice session before Week 4.

Denver also ruled out three players in outside linebacker Frank Clark (hip), inside linebacker Josey Jewell (hip) and defensive tackle Mike Purcell (ribs). None of the three players practiced this week.

Head Coach Sean Payton suggested inside linebacker Drew Sanders would play alongside Alex Singleton in Jewell's absence.

"I think Drew's earned that opportunity," Payton said. "We saw enough of it in the preseason, and I'm sure he's excited."

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy improved to a full participant on Friday with his knee injury and was not given a game status. The lack of a game status indicates a player will be available to play.