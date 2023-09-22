Injury Report: S Justin Simmons, OLB Frank Clark ruled out for Week 3 vs. Dolphins

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will be without their All-Pro safety for a Week 3 meeting with one of the NFL's top offenses.

Denver ruled out safety Justin Simmons for Sunday's matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

Simmons did not practice this week with a hip injury.

The Broncos also ruled out outside linebacker Frank Clark (hip), and he will not travel with the team to Miami. Clark also missed Denver's Week 2 game against the Commanders.

Defensive tackle Mike Purcell (ankle) returned to practice on Friday as a limited participant and is questionable for Sunday's game. He did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday.

Tackle Garett Bolles (ankle) was not assigned a game status after being a full participant for a second consecutive day, and he is expected to be available for Sunday's game.

In addition to starter Kareem Jackson, the Broncos' active roster features Delarrin Turner-Yell and JL Skinner at the safety position. The Broncos also have defensive back Devon Key on their practice squad.

Cornerback Essang Bassey also played safety on Sunday against Washington following Jackson's disqualification and an injury to Turner-Yell.

The Broncos have dealt with injuries to several of their top safeties, as Caden Sterns suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1 and P.J. Locke must remain on short-term IR through at least four games.

